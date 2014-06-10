FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinolink Security shares jump after China IPO resumption
June 10, 2014

Sinolink Security shares jump after China IPO resumption

HONG KONG, June 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Sinolink Securities jumped more than 7 percent to its highest in eight weeks on Tuesday afternoon, buoyed by the resumption of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the mainland after a four-month hiatus.

Brokerage firms were generally stronger. Bigger rivals CITIC Securities was up 2.5 percent in Shanghai and 3.8 percent in Hong Kong, while Haitong Securities gained 1.8 and 2.2 percent in the markets respectively. (Reporting by Grace Li and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

