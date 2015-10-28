FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China MediaExpress receiver sues D&O insurers over $625 mln judgments
#Westlaw News
October 28, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

China MediaExpress receiver sues D&O insurers over $625 mln judgments

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The receiver for defunct advertising company China MediaExpress is suing insurers who declined to pay for a legal defense that the company claims would have helped it avoid $625 million in securities fraud judgments.

Filed in Manhattan federal court Monday, the lawsuit claims UK-based Torus Insurance and a unit of Starr International denied China MediaExpress (CME) director and officers liability coverage without a good reason. CME’s court-appointed receiver, Karl Barth, represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Gilbert law firm, is seeking damages for breach of contract.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M1HoIV

