China MediaExpress receiver sues D&O insurers over $625 mln judgments

The receiver for defunct advertising company China MediaExpress is suing insurers who declined to pay for a legal defense that the company claims would have helped it avoid $625 million in securities fraud judgments.

Filed in Manhattan federal court Monday, the lawsuit claims UK-based Torus Insurance and a unit of Starr International denied China MediaExpress (CME) director and officers liability coverage without a good reason. CME’s court-appointed receiver, Karl Barth, represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Gilbert law firm, is seeking damages for breach of contract.

