FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Mengniu says Danone JV takes 8.3 pct stake
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 20, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

China Mengniu says Danone JV takes 8.3 pct stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said on Monday substantial shareholder Farwill Ltd would transfer an 8.3 percent stake in the company to a joint venture involving Danone Group, in a deal worth HK$3.6 billion ($463.74 million).

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the Chinese dairy products maker said Farwill, a unit of COFCO Corp, would transfer 148.01 million Mengniu shares to a joint venture 51 percent owned by COFCO and 49 percent by French company Danone. It did not say how much the deal was worth.

Chinese state-owned food enterprise COFCO would remain Mengniu’s single largest shareholder with 27.83 percent after the transaction was completed. The Chinese dairy company gave no further details.

Shares of Mengniu last closed at HK$24.50 per share.

For statement click here

China Mengniu also said it would set up an 80 percent owned joint venture with Danone for investing and developing a chilled yoghurt product portfolio in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

For statement click here

Earlier this month, China Mengniu said it planned to buy 26.92 percent of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd for HK$3.18 billion to secure a stable, long-term premium milk supply. ($1 = 7.7629 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.