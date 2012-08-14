China Merchants says Shenzhen unit to list in HK

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chinese port investor and operator China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd said its Shenzhen-listed China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd (CIMC) plans to change its listing venue to Hong Kong by way of introduction without raising capital.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, China Merchants said its 25.54 percent owned CIMC plans to convert all 1.43 billion CIMC B shares into H shares. B shares are a class of shares in China eligble for foreign investors.

The proposed listing of CIMC shares in Hong Kong is subject to regulatory approvals.

