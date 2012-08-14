FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Merchants says Shenzhen unit to list in HK
August 15, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

China Merchants says Shenzhen unit to list in HK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chinese port investor and operator China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd said its Shenzhen-listed China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd (CIMC) plans to change its listing venue to Hong Kong by way of introduction without raising capital.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, China Merchants said its 25.54 percent owned CIMC plans to convert all 1.43 billion CIMC B shares into H shares. B shares are a class of shares in China eligble for foreign investors.

The proposed listing of CIMC shares in Hong Kong is subject to regulatory approvals.

For statement click here

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
