China Merchants Bank gets CSRC approval for H-share rights issue

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said on Thursday it had received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)for an H-share rights issue.

The bank said it had received approval to issue no more than 680,423,172 overseas foreign rights shares with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It said the board of directors would implement the rights issue as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; editing by Jane Baird)