Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit down 56.8 percent y/y at 455.2 million yuan (74.34 million US dollar)

* Says January-September net profit down 37.9 pct y/y at 2.24 billion yuan

(1 US dollar = 6.1233 Chinese yuan)