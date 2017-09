Nov 8 (Reuters) - China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd

* Says unit wins land auction in Guangdong province’s Foshan city for 920.26 million yuan ($151.09 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nap54v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0908 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by James Pomfret)