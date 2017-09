HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) -

* China Merchants Property Development says July-Sept contract sales value at 11.45 billion yuan ($1.87 billion)

* China Merchants Property Development says Jan-Sept contract sales value at 31.4 billion yuan ($5.13 billion) Source text for Eikon: [link.reuters.com/pud73v] Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1211 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)