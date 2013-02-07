FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Minsheng Bank to issue $3.2 bln in 6-yr conv. bonds
February 7, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

China Minsheng Bank to issue $3.2 bln in 6-yr conv. bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mid-sized lender China Minsheng Bank has received regulatory approval to issue 20 billion yuan ($3.21 billion) in six-year convertible bonds, a company official said on Thursday.

The investor relations official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bank would make an announcement on the deal later on Thursday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported earlier the deal was expected to be launched after the week-long Spring Festival holiday, which starts on Feb. 9.

“The deal will not be launched immediately, as the market needs some time to digest the information and existing shareholders will also need to prepare the funds to subscribe to the CBs,” IFR quoted a source as saying.

Existing holders of the company’s Shanghai-listed A-shares will have priority to subscribe to the bonds, the report said.

Haitong Securities and UBS are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used to replenish the bank’s core capital. ($1 = 6.2317 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

