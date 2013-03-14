China Mobile expects 4G licences to be issued end of this year

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the world’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, said on Thursday it expects 4G licenses to be issued around the end of this year, echoing comments by a senior Chinese official last week.

Chairman Xi Guohua was speaking at an earnings briefing after the company posted a 2.7 percent rise in 2012 net profit, the slowest in three years.

China Mobile also said it would spend 41.7 billion yuan ($6.71 billion) developing a 4G network this year. ($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Lee Chyen Yee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Ryan Woo)