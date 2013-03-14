FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Mobile expects 4G licences to be issued end of this year
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 14, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

China Mobile expects 4G licences to be issued end of this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the world’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, said on Thursday it expects 4G licenses to be issued around the end of this year, echoing comments by a senior Chinese official last week.

Chairman Xi Guohua was speaking at an earnings briefing after the company posted a 2.7 percent rise in 2012 net profit, the slowest in three years.

China Mobile also said it would spend 41.7 billion yuan ($6.71 billion) developing a 4G network this year. ($1 = 6.2138 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Lee Chyen Yee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.