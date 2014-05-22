ZTE, Huawei win bulk of China Mobile's second batch of 4G contracts -sources

Hong Kong, May 22 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd has awarded its second batch of 4G contracts, with ZTE Corp and rival Huawei Technologies Ltd securing the bulk of the deal, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Foreign companies Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent SA and Nokia won about a fourth of the licences, which were worth more than one billion yuan ($160 million) in total, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The batch represents 40 percent of China Mobile’s quota of 4G contracts to be sold this year, the sources added. ($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting By Chyen Yee Lee and Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)