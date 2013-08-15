FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Mobile, Apple are positive on possible deal
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 15, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

China Mobile, Apple are positive on possible deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the world’s biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, said its talks with Apple Inc have been progressing smoothly and both sides are positive about reaching a possible agreement, Chairman Xi Guohua said on Thursday.

“Both sides sounded keen (during recent talks),” Xi told a news conference after announcing the company’s first-half results.

With Apple expected to unveil its next iPhone next month and China Mobile expected to get a 4G licence this year, the time appears ripe for the two giants to finalise a deal, analysts said.

During the conference, CFO Xue Taohai also said the carrier spent 14.2 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) in handset subsidies in the first half, up 2.2 billion yuan from the same period a year ago.

($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.