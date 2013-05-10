China Mobile beefs up supervision after audit finds accounting problems

May 10 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the world’s biggest mobile operator by subscribers, said its unlisted parent is beefing up its internal supervision after a government audit office highlighted problems in accounting practices and internal management.

Over the past few years, several executives and former executives of group parent China Mobile Communications Corp have been investigated by Chinese authorities for graft, according to Chinese media reports. China Mobile did not respond to emails from Reuters on these reports.

In the report by the National Audit Office issued on Friday, the government said they went through the group parent’s 2011 results and identified problems that included inflated sales and unaccountable receipts.

“The board of directors and senior management of the company have attached great importance to the problems regarding the group identified in the audit, drawn up and proactively executed detailed rectification measures and plans,” China Mobile Ltd said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

“At present, except for a particular matter that has not yet been executed pending approval by regulatory authorities, the rest of the problems identified in this audit have already been rectified and the relevant responsible persons have been dealt with in a serious manner.”

The carrier did not specify what the particular matter was.

China Mobile Ltd said the problems in the audit would not have any material impact on its overall operating results and financial statements.

The announcement came during the lunch break of Hong Kong markets.

China Mobile Ltd’s shares traded 0.12 percent higher before the break, outperforming the Hang Seng Index’s 0.16 percent fall.