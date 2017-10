HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, China's largest mobile carrier, said on Tuesday that its total mobile subscribers increased to 661.4 million in February, including 56.59 million 3G subscribers. China Mobile said on its website that 3G subscribers rose by 2.65 million in February, while total users increased by 5.96 million. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)