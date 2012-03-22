China Mobile says replaces chairman

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the world’s largest mobile carrier by subscribers, has apppointed its current vice chairman Xi Guohua as its new chairman with effect from Thursday after the retirement of Wang Jianzhou, the company said.

China Mobile's announcement on the Hong Kong stock exchange confirms a media report on Wednesday that stated that Wang would retire and Xi would take over as of Thursday. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Mike Nesbit)