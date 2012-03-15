UPDATE 2-China Mobile Q4 growth mild; hopes pinned on iPhone tie-up

* Q4 net 33.9 bln yuan vs 33.2 bln expected

By Lee Chyen Yee

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - China Mobile , the world’s biggest carrier by subscribers, posted a 4.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday thanks to customers spending more on mobile data, offsetting the burden of hefty phone subsidies.

The carrier, which has a market value of about $218 billion and competes with smaller rivals China Unicom and China Telecom Corp, could see growth accelerate this year if it succeeds in clinching a deal with Apple Inc to offer the popular iPhone.

China Mobile has been trying to boost the average rates users pay in the world’s largest mobile phone market, where barely 15 percent of the 988 million subscribers -- and soon to hit 1 billion -- are 3G users.

Its adoption of a homegrown mobile phone technology, the TD-SCDMA standard, viewed by analysts as inferior to the internationally accepted technologies used by its main competitors, is a stumbling block in its efforts to secure the Apple tie-up and attract higher-end phone users.

However, that technical barrier could be overcome if Apple uses new chips in the market that support TD-SCDMA in its next version of iPhones, executives said during a news conference on Thursday.

Apple already has deals with China Telecom and Unicom to sell its iPhone in China.

“I‘m not expecting China Mobile to experience good growth in the near term because it will take some time before we see them reaping returns from their investments in wifi and 4G technology,” said Frederick Wong, executive director of Avant Capital Management (HK) Ltd, a hedge fund with assets under management of $20 million and owns China Mobile shares.

China Telecom is his favourite of the three carriers.

RESULTS IN LINE

Chief Executive Li Yue said the company plans to add 30 million 3G users this year, with handset subsidies for 2012 at 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion), up 17.6 percent from last year.

China Mobile, which boasts 655 million users -- more than double the U.S. population -- made a net profit of 33.9 billion yuan for October-December, based on Reuters calculations using full-year company data, compared with an estimate of 33.2 billion yuan by analysts.

China’s carriers have been suffering from falling average rate per user (ARPU) as they subsidise handsets from phone makers such as Samsung Electronics, HTC Corp and ZTE Corp to attract high-end users.

TRIAL TESTS

China Mobile, which was born out of several rounds of government restructuring of the domestic telecoms industry, is now running trials on a superior 4G technology, TD-LTE, which it expects to use on a wider scale next year.

It said it plans to construct more than 20,000 base stations and conduct trials in nine cities in China this year, up from 900 base stations and six cities respectively in 2011.

“If China Mobile can deliver solid trial tests with good smartphones by early 2013, we believe that could still be able to address any concerns of the government over the technology to allow for early licensing of 4G,” Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

The launch of the new technology could succeed in breaking the deadlock with Apple over the iPhone, analysts said, though they differed on when the tie-up would actually happen.

The iPhone hopes partly led to a flurry of upgrades to China Mobile’s stock ratings by brokerages, including Credit Suisse, HSBC and Goldman Sachs, over the past week, and helped push its shares up 8 percent over two days to 2-1/2-year highs.

The shares, which are up about 12 percent so far this year, closed up 0.5 percent on Thursday, slightly higher than the benchmark index’s 0.2 percent gain.