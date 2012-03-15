FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Mobile says aims to add 30 mln 3G users this year
March 15, 2012 / 8:25 AM / 6 years ago

China Mobile says aims to add 30 mln 3G users this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd , the world’s biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, said on Thursday that it plans to add 30 million 3G users this year and expects handset subisdies for 2012 to total 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion), up 17.6 percent from last year.

Chief Executive Li Yue was speaking at a press conference after the company reported its 2011 results.

China Mobile, which competes with smaller rivals China Unicom and China Telecom Corp, recorded a net profit of 33.9 billion yuan ($5.4 billion) for October-December, based on Reuters calculations using full-year company data, compared with a 33.2 billion yuan market estimated by analysts. ($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Chris Lewis)

