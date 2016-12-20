China Mobile reports 510 mln 4G network users in 2016

Dec 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile, the country's largest telecom service provider, said on Tuesday it had 510 million 4G network customers in 2016, representing more than 30 percent of the world's total 4G network users.

In October, China Mobile said it added 168 million 4G customers in the first three quarters, bringing its 4G subscribers to 481 million.

China Mobile Chief Executive Li Yue, speaking at a conference in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, also said the company's wireless business accounts for 46 percent of revenue. (Reporting Sijia Jiang, writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Himani Sarkar)