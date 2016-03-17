UPDATE 1-China Mobile 2015 profit slips as rivals gain ground in 4G services

(Adds ARPU and capital expenditure figures)

* Aims to cut capital expenditure in coming years too

* ARPU of mobile business drops to 56 yuan from 59 yuan

* Total mobile subscribers 826 mln at yr-end, including 300 mln 4G

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - China’s largest mobile phone carrier China Mobile posted on Thursday a 0.6 percent fall in 2015 net profit, its third straight drop in annual profit, as smaller rivals gained ground in the deployment of lucrative fourth-generation (4G) services.

In a securities filing, China Mobile said net profit for last year fell to 108.5 billion yuan ($16.7 billion) from 109.2 billion yuan a year earlier. Revenue climbed 2.6 percent to 668 billion yuan from a revised 651.5 billion yuan.

The results were largely as expected by analysts. The average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates were 110 billion yuan for net profit and 662.6 billion yuan for revenue.

“4G expansion is the focal point for 2016,” Chairman Shang Bing said in the filing. He said revenue from data services exceeded those from once-lucrative voice calls and text for the first time.

Like smaller peers China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom, the company competes in communications with popular free messaging apps like Tencent Holdings Ltd’s WeChat, which continued to eat into revenue at network providers.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) of its mobile business, a key industry bellwether of performance, fell to 56 yuan in 2015 from 59 yuan a year earlier.

China Mobile said it aims to cut its capital expenditure to 1,860 billion yuan this year from 1,956 billion yuan in 2015. It also aims to cut capex in the coming years.

China Mobile shares extended losses to 2.3 percent by late Thursday afternoon after the results, compared with a 1 percent gain in the broader Hang Seng index.

China Mobile’s total number of mobile subscribers reached 826 million last year - more than twice the population of the United States - up 2.4 percent from 2014.

Of that, over 300 million were on 4G contracts, up from over 90 million a year ago, a bright spot for the company as these customers generally spend far more on faster-service plans than other users. ($1 = 6.4976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)