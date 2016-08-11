FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

China Mobile H1 net profit rises 5.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's largest telecom service provider, China Mobile Ltd, said its first-half net profit edged up 5.6 percent, its first interim profit rise in three years, as growth from lucrative 4G services helped it fend off stiff competition.

In a securities filing, Beijing-based China Mobile said on Thursday net profit for January-June rose to 60.6 billion yuan ($9.12 billion) from 57.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile revenue climbed 7.1 percent from a year earlier to 370.4 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.6425 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
