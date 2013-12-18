FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-China New Energy requests suspension of shares from AIM ahead of deal
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 18, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-China New Energy requests suspension of shares from AIM ahead of deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - China New Energy Ltd : * Has today entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire BAPP Ethanol holdings limited * Prior to completion of the acquisition, the BAPP Ethanol needs to carry out restructuring * Following restructuring, BAPP will have indirect 75 percent interest in Harbin China distillery company limited * Consideration for deal expected to be about RMB150 million (c. 15 mln stg) which will be satisfied by equity and convertible bonds * Terms of deal subject to further due diligence by cne and further negotiation between CNE and SDG * Company has requested that its shares be suspended from trading on AIM pending announcement * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.