China Overseas Land Q1 operating profit rises 15 pct
April 18, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

China Overseas Land Q1 operating profit rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country’s largest property developer by market value, posted a 15 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday and said stable demand will bring in substantial transaction volume desipte ongoing government tightening.

The state-backed company, which focuses on mid- to high-end property, posted an operating profit of HK$4.82 billion ($620.91 million) in the January-to-March period, up from HK$4.18 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

In the first three months of this year, contract sales totalled HK$40.1 billion, 40 percent of China Overseas Land’s total target of HK$100 billion.

Shares of China Overseas Land rose 2.3 percent ahead of the results on Thursday morning, outperforming the Hang Seng Index’s 0.1 percent loss. ($1 = 7.7628 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

