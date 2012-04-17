FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Overseas Land Q1 op profit up 10.6 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 17, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

China Overseas Land Q1 op profit up 10.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country’s largest developer by market value, said on Tuesday that first-quarter operating profit was HK$4.18 billion ($540 million), a rise of 10.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

China Overseas Land did not provide a comparison or net profit figures, but it posted an operating profit of HK$3.78 billion for the first three months of 2011, according to previous company announcements. No analyst forecasts were immediately available.

State-backed China Overseas Land has outperformed domestic rivals as it diversified its housing portfolio throughout the country to counter a sector slowdown due to an easing domestic economy.

First-quarter operating revenue totalled HK$11.79 billion, up from HK$10.16 billion a year earlier, it said in a brief statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shares of China Overseas Land ended down 1.84 percent on Tuesday, underperforming the Hang Seng Index’s 0.23 percent fall.

In the first three months of this year, contract sales totalled HK$26.1 billion, 32.6 percent of China Overseas Land’s total target of HK$80 billion, which itself was down 8 percent compared with actual contract sales of HK$87 billion for 2011. (Reporting by Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.