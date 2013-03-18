FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Overseas Land 2012 profit up 21.1 percent, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 18, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

China Overseas Land 2012 profit up 21.1 percent, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country’s largest developer by market value, on Monday posted a 21.1 percent rise in 2012 net profit and said it was targetting property sales of no less than HK$100 billion in 2013.

Net profit for the year totalled HK$18.72 billion ($2.4 billion), up from HK$15.46 billion in 2011.

Analysts had expected net income of HK$15.6 billion for the year, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, based on the mean estimate of 30 analysts.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.