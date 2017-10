HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Chinese developer China Overseas Land and Investment Ltd was the winning bidder for two residential sites in Hong Kong, bidding a total HK$4.54 billion ($584.96 million), the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Wednesday. Both sites are located on the Kowloon side of the city with one measuring 7,771 square metres and the other measuring 8,585 square metres.

($1 = 7.7612 Hong Kong dollars)