China Power New Energy in 455 mln yuan stake buy
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 3, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

China Power New Energy in 455 mln yuan stake buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - China Power New Energy Development Co has agreed to invest 455 million yuan ($72.25 million) to buy 20 percent of real estate and new energy firm Hainan Dalecheng Development Holding Co.

China Power is acquiring from Shanghai Qianbo Investment a stake in Hainan Dalecheng, which focuses on energy-saving and environmental protection projects in real estate development, China Power said in a statement.

China Power, which operates wind and hydro power generation projects, is investing in energy-saving ventures amid the Chinese government’s increasing focus on clean energy and energy efficiency projects to curb pollution and energy consumption. ($1 = 6.2980 yuan) (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Robert Birsel)

