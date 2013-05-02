FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Railway Construction to issue dollar bond
May 2, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

China Railway Construction to issue dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - China Railway Construction Corporation plans to issue Regulation S notes through its wholly-owned subsidiary CRCC Yuxiang Limited, China Railway said in a statement to the Hong Kong exchange on Thursday.

China Railway will guarantee the notes and CRCC will lend the proceeds to China Railway’s subsidiaries to invest in overseas businesses, and for general corporate purposes.

CRCC will begin presentations on the issue to institutional investors from around May 6, 2013. The amount and terms of the planned issue have not been decided.

Citigroup, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators for the proposed issue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
