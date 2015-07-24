China Railway Signal sets terms for up to $1.8 bln Hong Kong IPO - IFR

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - China Railway Signal & Communication Corp has set terms of its planned up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The company is offering 1.75 billion new shares, or about 20 percent of the enlarged share capital, in an indicative range of HK$6.30-8.00 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

The price range represents forward price to earnings ratio of 19-24, the report added.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and UBS are joint sponsors on the transaction, it said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)