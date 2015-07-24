FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Railway Signal sets terms for up to $1.8 bln Hong Kong IPO - IFR
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 24, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

China Railway Signal sets terms for up to $1.8 bln Hong Kong IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - China Railway Signal & Communication Corp has set terms of its planned up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The company is offering 1.75 billion new shares, or about 20 percent of the enlarged share capital, in an indicative range of HK$6.30-8.00 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

The price range represents forward price to earnings ratio of 19-24, the report added.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and UBS are joint sponsors on the transaction, it said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

