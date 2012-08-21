FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China Rongsheng expects to deliver all 16 VLOCs by end-2013
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 21, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-China Rongsheng expects to deliver all 16 VLOCs by end-2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix spelling of Rongsheng in headline)

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, the country’s largest private shipbuilder, said on Tuesday it expects to deliver all of the 16 very large ore carriers (VLOC) that have been ordered by the end of 2013 and has delivered four so far.

Chief Financial Officer Sean Wang, speaking at the company’s earnings briefing, said it had delivered a VLOC to Oman on Monday, marking the fourth delivered so far.

He was speaking after the company posted an 82 percent fall in first-half net profit as a glut of vessels ordered during the boom times meant it had won few new orders. (Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.