Dec 5 (Reuters) - China SCE Property Holdings Ltd

* Says Nov contract sales up 41 percent y/y at 987 million yuan ($162.03 million)

* Says Jan-Nov contract sales up 95 percent y/y at 10.17 billion yuan ($1.67 billion)

