a year ago
Broker China Securities plans up to $1 bln HK IPO in 2016 - IFR
June 16, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

Broker China Securities plans up to $1 bln HK IPO in 2016 - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) - Brokerage China Securities Co Ltd (CSC) plans to raise up to $1 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as the end of 2016, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

The company, partly owned by China's top brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd , has sent requests for banks to pitch for a role in the IPO, with presentations set for next week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CSC didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
