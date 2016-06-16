UPDATE 1-Broker China Securities plans up to $1 bln HK IPO in 2016 -IFR

* $1 bln IPO could come at the end of 2016 -IFR

* China Securities among several brokers raising funds in HK

* Companies have raised $5.5 bln in IPOs in HK so far this year (Adds Hong Kong IPO activity)

HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) - Brokerage China Securities Co Ltd (CSC) plans to raise up to $1 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as the end of 2016, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

The company, partly owned by China's top brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd , has sent requests for banks to pitch for a role in the IPO, with presentations set for next week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CSC did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO plans.

The deal would give a much needed boost to IPO activity in Hong Kong, which ranked as the top destination for new listings in the world last year, adding to the $5.5 billion that companies have raised there so far in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Joseph Radford)