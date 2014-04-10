FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese securities shares jump on news of cross-border stock investment
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese securities shares jump on news of cross-border stock investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong-listed Chinese securities firms jumped on Thursday after Beijing’s securities regulator said it will allow cross-border stock investment between Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it will allow mainland investors to trade shares in designated companies listed in Hong Kong, and at the same time let Hong Kong investors buy shares in companies listed in Shanghai.

Shares of the country’s two-largest brokerages surged, with CITIC Securities Co Ltd and Haitong Securities Co Ltd both climbing more than 6 percent, outpacing a 0.6 percent gain for the benchmark index. (Reporting By Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.