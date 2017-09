Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd

* China’s Hefei Fengle Seed says expects to post losses for Q3 and Jan-Sept period

* Hefei Fengle Seed says expects Q3 net loss at 78.5-88.5 million yuan, widening from year-ago period due to market oversupply, fierce competition Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jym63v Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)