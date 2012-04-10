FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Shipping forcasts net loss for Q1
April 10, 2012 / 9:25 AM / in 6 years

China Shipping forcasts net loss for Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - China Shipping Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects to post a net loss for the first quarter of this year on weak demand in the shipping market and an oversupply of shipping capacity leading to a fall in freight rates.

“In addition, international oil prices kept on increasing and as a result, the group’s fuel costs have remained at a high level,” China Shipping said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For 2011, China Shipping posted a 39 percent decline in net profit to 1.05 billion yuan ($170 million). For a statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)

