Oct 14 (Reuters) - Konka Group Co Ltd

* China’s Konka says sees 9-month net profit up 143.13-166.85 percent y/y

* Konka says sees Q3 net profit down 17.49-91.62 percent y/y

* Konka says expected 9-month profit rise due to its TV sales growth outpacing industry; did not state reason for Q3 fall

