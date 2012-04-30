FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deloitte quits as auditor of Singapore-listed China Sky
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 30, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Deloitte quits as auditor of Singapore-listed China Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Deloitte & Touche LLP has resigned as auditor of textile manufacturer China Sky Chemical Fibre with immediate effect, saying it is unable to do its job due to the lack of independent directors, China Sky said on Monday.

Deloitte also said China Sky did not have any independent audit committee members since January, the Chinese firm said in a corporate filing.

China Sky said it is applying for more time to report its full year 2011 results.

China Sky’s shares have been suspended from trading since November.

It is being investigated for possible breaches of the city-state’s financial laws, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and police in February, a week after chief executive Huang Zhong Xuan resigned for health reasons. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.