EU Commission begins anti-dumping probe into Chinese solar panel imports
September 5, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

EU Commission begins anti-dumping probe into Chinese solar panel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it launched an investigation into suspected dumping of solar panels by Chinese producers, a move that could trigger a trade war between the European Union and China.

The investigation into one of the biggest import sectors ever targeted stems from a complaint by a group of European solar companies, led by Germany’s SolarWorld.

The group, comprising members in Germany, Italy, Spain and other EU countries, says Chinese peers have been selling panels below market value in Europe.

China’s solar firms have warned of a trade war, calling on the Beijing government to strike back. Chinese producers include Yingli Green Energy, Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd , Trina Solar Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc .

