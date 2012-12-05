FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China Southern seals $1.9 bln deal to buy 10 Airbus planes
December 5, 2012 / 10:05 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-China Southern seals $1.9 bln deal to buy 10 Airbus planes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , the country’s largest carrier by fleet size, has agreed to buy 10 Airbus A330-300 aircraft for about $1.9 billion, to be delivered in stages from 2014 to 2016.

The deal is the second involving Europe’s Airbus and a Chinese airliner since the European Union agreed on Nov. 12 to “stop the clock” on plans to force non-EU airlines to adopt its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

China Eastern Airlines , one of the country’s top three carriers, said in late November it had agreed to buy 60 Airbus A320 aircraft for about $5.4 billion.

Chinese airlines have been buying aircraft from Airbus and rival Boeing over the past few years as more Chinese travel.

China Southern said in a statement that the new aircraft would be funded through internal resources and loans from commercial banks and that the catalogue price of one Airbus A330-300 aircraft was $188 million, though airlines usually pay a lower price tag after negotiations.

Shares of China Southern closed up 2.3 percent in Hong Kong, in line with a 2.2 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
