UPDATE 1-China Southern may get capital from parent to cut debt
#Asia
June 4, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-China Southern may get capital from parent to cut debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company’s debt level, analyst comment)

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , the country’s largest airline by fleet size, said on Monday its state-owned parent was considering injecting capital into the company to lower its debt level.

The airline, which did not provide details of the amount being considered, was also studying a non-public issue of new shares to its parent, China Southern Air Holding Company, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Based in China’s southern city of Guangzhou, China Southern’s net debt stood at 75.8 billion yuan ($11.9 billion) at the end of 2011, while its ratio of net debt to total equity was 201 percent last year compared with 211 percent in 2010.

“It’s a surprising move and the injection could be a sizable amount as trading of the stock will be suspended,” said Kelvin Lau, an aviation analyst at Daiwa Securities.

China Southern said it had requested a trading suspension from June 5.

For the company statement please click on:

here

The airline last month reported a 74 percent slide in first-quarter net profit to 319 million yuan due to a slowing domestic economy and rising jet fuel prices.

$1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
