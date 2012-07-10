China Southern Airlines sees H1 net down over 50 pct

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects its first-half net profit to fall more than 50 percent from a year earlier on slower domestic economic growth and higher jet fuel prices.

Exchange losses due to depreciation of the yuan against the U.S. dollar compared with exchange gains for the same period last year also affected earnings, the carrier said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

China Southern, the country’s largest airline by fleet size, reported a net profit of 2.76 billion yuan for the first half of 2011. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)