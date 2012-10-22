China State Construction says won $4.3 bln in contracts recently

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, the country’s biggest construction firm by market value, said on Monday it has recently won contracts for five projects worth 26.8 billion yuan ($4.29 billion), equivalent to about 5.5 percent of its 2011 revenue.

The projects include an office building in China’s southwestern city of Guiyang, a commercial complex in western Chengdu and a stadium in Congo in Africa, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The state-controlled company is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29. ($1 = 6.2538 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Melanie Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)