China State Construction plans $201 mln share offer - source
July 17, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

China State Construction plans $201 mln share offer - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - China State Construction International Holdings Ltd plans to raise about $201 million in a Hong Kong share offering to fund expansion in mainland China and new housing projects, a source with direct knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.

The Chinese construction and civil engineering company was offering 200 million new shares in the base deal with an indicative range of HK$7.57 to HK$7.81 each, added the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)

