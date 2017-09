Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd

* China’s Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure says gets government approval on private placement of A-shares

* Tianbao Infrastructure says to issue up to 346 million A-shares at no lower than 4.48 yuan per share Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jum63v Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong/Singapore newsrooms)