China Sunergy expands in Eastern Europe with 50 MW supply deal
August 9, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

China Sunergy expands in Eastern Europe with 50 MW supply deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Solar cell and module maker China Sunergy Co Ltd said it would supply 50 megawatts in solar modules for projects in Romania and Macedonia to expand its market share in Eastern Europe.

A number of solar companies are eyeing new markets such as Bulgaria and Czech Republic in Eastern Europe and India and China to offset steep subsidy cuts in top markets Germany and Italy.

China Sunergy, which will supply the modules to its Bulgarian partner V2M and its affiliates in the second half of the year, held market share of more than 11 percent in Bulgaria in 2011.

