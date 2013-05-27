FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Taiping to spend HK$13.3 bln on restructuring
May 27, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 4 years

China Taiping to spend HK$13.3 bln on restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday that it would spend HK$13.3 billion ($1.71 billion)to restructure.

The company in April received approval from the Ministry of Finance and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission to restructure and to issue new shares as part of the process.

China Taiping operates in the life, property and casualty and reinsurance businesses and also runs asset management, brokerage, pension, and back office businesses.

($1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Matt Driskill

