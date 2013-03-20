FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Telecom's 2013 capex to rise to 75 bln yuan
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 20, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

China Telecom's 2013 capex to rise to 75 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd , the country’s third-largest mobile phone carrier, has set capital expenditure for 2013 at 75 billion yuan ($12 billion), a 3.3 percent increase from the previous year.

The amount includes spending on assets acquired from its parent state-owned China Telecom Corp last year, the company said on Wednesday after it announced its results.

China Telecom’s actual spending was 53.73 billion yuan in 2012, but after factoring in the acquisition of its parent’s assets later that year, total capex was 72.525 billion yuan, the company said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.