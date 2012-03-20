FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Telecom say 2012 capex about 54 bln yuan
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 20, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 6 years

China Telecom say 2012 capex about 54 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd , the country’s third-largest carrier, said on Tuesday that it has set capital expenditure for 2012 at about 54 billion yuan ($8.54 billion), up 9 percent from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Wang Xiaochu was speaking at a news conference after China Telecom reported that 2011 net profit rose 7.5 percent to 16.5 billion yuan ($2.6 billion).

In February, China Telecom signed a deal with Apple Inc to sell iPhones in China, the world’s biggest mobile phone market with almost 1 billion subscribers. Apple previously had an exclusive distribution deal with China Unicom. ($1 = 6.3233 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.