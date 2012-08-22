FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

China Telecom shares reverse losses after 3G acquisition announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Shares of China Telecom , the smallest of the country’s three carriers, reversed losses to rise 4 percent on Wednesday after it said it would acquire the 3G assets of its parent company, a move analysts said would reduce the carrier’s costs over time.

The news came shortly before the company posted a 10 percent drop in quarterly net profit, its biggest decline since the second quarter of 2010.

Shares of China Telecom, which competes with China Mobile <0941.HK > and China Unicom, rose to an intraday day high of HK$4.15, reversing earlier losses of around 4 percent.

Reporting By Chrintina Lo and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Matt Driskill

