August 21, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

China Telecom's H1 handset subsidies rise 22 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country’s three mobile carriers, said on Wednesday its handset subsidies rose by 22 percent to 14.08 billion yuan in the first half, as it spends more after bringing in the iPhone last year.

Biggest rival China Mobile Ltd, the only Chinese carrier without an iPhone contract, saw its handset subsidies increase by around 18 percent in the first half.

China Unicom said it saw subsidies fall this year having already sold iPhones over the past few years. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG and Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

